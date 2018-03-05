Edwards Lifesciences to create 600 mid-west jobs in €80m investment

Edwards Lifesciences is currently looking at three sites in Limerick and Shannon to locate new operation.

Structural heart disease monitoring company Edwards Lifesciences is to create 600 new jobs in Ireland’s mid-west as part of a major €80m investment.

The company will establish a new plant to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies.

‘The addition of a manufacturing location in Ireland is an element of Edwards’ global supply strategy to support future growth’

– JOE NUZZOLESE

Edwards Lifesciences is a California-headquartered leader in patient-focused innovations for monitoring in structural heart disease and critical care.

The addition of the Irish plant to Edwards’ global supply network, which includes a similar existing facility in the US, will initially be configured to support the manufacturing of therapies that enable minimally invasive procedures on patients’ aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves, where open heart surgery would previously have been the norm.

Hiring begins

Edwards is planning to hire approximately 60 people this year in various functions, such as production staff, engineering and professional management, to work at its initial site located in the Shannon Free Zone.

The company plans to complete a new, purpose-built manufacturing facility in the mid-west of Ireland in 2020. Once the facility is fully operational, Edwards expects that it will employ approximately 600 people.

According to reports, the company is evaluating at least three sites in both Limerick and Shannon.

Edwards’ investment in the project is expected to amount to approximately €80m.

“The addition of a manufacturing location in Ireland is an element of Edwards’ global supply strategy to support future growth and reliability of supply, and continues the growth in employment Edwards has experienced both in the United States and around the world,” said Joe Nuzzolese, Edwards’ corporate vice-president of global supply chain.

“Choosing this location included many considerations, but an important one is a talented workforce with experience in medical technology. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community through engagement and philanthropic support, and providing educational and professional opportunities for our employees.

“We are excited to welcome these new associates into Edwards, with the shared goal of serving more patients around the world by delivering high-quality, life-saving technologies.”

The arrival of Edwards Lifesciences is good news for the mid-west region and for Ireland, said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

“The company’s arrival further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a preferred location for leading companies in the life sciences sector.

“Winning investment for regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland, and this project is an excellent one to secure for this region.”