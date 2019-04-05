Edwards Lifesciences to create 600 extra jobs in Limerick

Edwards Lifesciences is doubling its investment in Limerick from €80m to €160m.

US medical devices giant Edwards Lifesciences is to create 600 additional jobs at its new facility in Limerick by doubling its investment in a new plant due to be completed in 2021.

The move follows on the heels of the California-headquartered company confirming National Technology Park in Castletroy, Co Limerick, as the location of its new permanent facility, which is expected to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies.

Edwards Lifesciences is a global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring.

‘We are proud to break ground today on a modern, state-of-the-art facility in Ireland that will serve as an important addition to our global supply chain to enable global delivery of our high-quality, life-saving heart valve therapies’

In March last year, Edwards Lifesciences announced 600 new jobs in an €80m investment for the mid-west.

The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, subsequently announced in October that it plans to complete the new, 170,000 sq ft purpose-built manufacturing facility at Castletroy.

Edwards’ investment in the project was doubled to €160m, and the company is adding 600 jobs on top of the original 600 tipped for the facility. As a result, the company will build a new, larger plant.

Once the facility is fully operational, the company expects it will employ approximately 1,200 people in roles ranging from leadership opportunities to planning, quality control, assembly, engineering and finance.

The company currently employs around 50 people at a facility in the Shannon Free Zone.

“We are proud to break ground today on a modern, state-of-the-art facility in Ireland that will serve as an important addition to our global supply chain to enable global delivery of our high-quality, life-saving heart valve therapies,” said Edwards Lifesciences chair and CEO Michael Mussallem.

“Since we established operations in Ireland last year, we have appreciation for the excellent business environment to help develop our operations. We are also proud that we have had the opportunity to begin to engage in local community activities and initiate educational and professional opportunities for our employees.”