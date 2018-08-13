Telecoms giant Eir to take on 50 new apprentices

Successful applicants of a new Eir apprenticeship can expect two years of on-the-job training under the wing of an experienced technician.

Ireland’s largest telecoms operator, Eir, today (13 August) announced that it will take on 50 new apprentices to support “the roll-out of super-fast broadband across Ireland”.

Almost 170 apprentices have come through Eir’s training programme in the past three years, some of which have gone on to land full-time positions with the firm.

“As a uniquely Irish telecommunications company, we have huge ambition for and commitment to Ireland and to our people,” explained Una Stafford, the managing director of Open Eir Networks. “We’re aiming to find recruits from right across [Ireland] … Successful applicants will work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, learning from a world-class team of experts.

“It is an opportunity to be part of one of the most important technology implementation programmes in our country.”

The programme is open to individuals who have completed the Leaving Certificate or equivalent exams. Those who are selected to participate will receive intensive inductions and on-the-job training over the course of two years.

Apprentices will go on the road with an experienced Eir technician who will mentor and guide the development of their skills throughout. The apprentices are paid a “competitive salary” including benefits and rewards, a work van, a work phone and lunch allowances. High-performing applicants will be offered full-time roles with the company upon completion of the apprenticeship.

Eir will be accepting applications until 3 September 2018. Interested parties are asked to visit the company’s apprenticeship webpage to learn more.

Technician jobs are well suited to the format of apprenticeships but increasing numbers of tech firms are opting to roll out these programmes in response to the tech talent gap, even those in sectors that don’t usually take on apprentices. The advantage is that it allows companies to recruit people with the right soft skills and then train them in a way that is tightly geared towards the enterprise’s needs.

Last year, FIT rolled out two different ICT apprenticeship programmes while DIT held an open day specifically for apprenticeships for young women in March of this year.