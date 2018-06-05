Elevare to hire 50 at offices in Dublin and London

All Advice People Employers Jobs
From left: Laura Sediene, HR and compliance manager; Liam Casey, director of facility services; Ger O’Donovan, CEO; Tom Collins, senior account manager; Michael Kett, director of security services; and Anita O’Mahony, financial director, Elevare. Image: Darren Forde

Irish-owned on-site support services company Elevare has announced the creation of 50 new positions and the opening of its new London office after expanding by 40pc in the last three years.

The 50 new jobs will consist of a significant management team and operational support staff and will be filled within two years. The majority of these positions (30) will be located in Elevare’s Dublin offices, while 20 created in its London office, which will be located near Regent Street. It will bring the total number employed across the company to 200.

Elevare says that it experienced 20pc growth in 2017 alone and cites particular growth in the social media and banking sectors. Its new London office has been opened in order to respond to both increased demand for its services and to better serve its existing UK clients.

Elevare provides a full range of security service solutions as well as facility management, cleaning and maintenance services, office support and customer relations services.

It was recently awarded a contract for financial market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse Group to facilitate its move to a new Irish headquarters at Navigation Square in Cork.

Turnover in the last 12 months reached €4.2m, according to the company. In 2019, it expects a period of accelerated growth and a 25pc increase in revenue.

Founder and CEO of Elevare, Ger O’Donovan, celebrated the news and said: “Our clients include multinationals and tech companies such as Deutsche Börse Group and Lilly, as well as the largest social network company in the world.

“They wanted more than just a security officer in uniform – they also wanted added value. In response, in 2014, we expanded our services and diversified our offering to include customer relations services, facilities management and more.”

He added: “The new roles will further broaden and bolster our current offering, especially as we expand to new markets overseas.”

