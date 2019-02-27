Cavan energy automation firm EMCA to create 42 new jobs

One of the leading process control and automation firms in Ireland is hiring.

Cavan automation company EMCA (Energy Monitoring Communications Automation) is to create 42 new jobs over the next three years.

The company, also known as Gilmore & Clarke (Electrical), is creating the jobs as part of its growth strategy in the Irish and UK market.

‘Innovative companies located throughout the regions of Ireland are the backbone of a strong economy, especially in the face of business challenges such as Brexit’

– AIDEN MCKENNA

This announcement follows the company’s successful appointment to the new Irish Water Minor Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Controls and Automation (MEICA) national framework, which will be signed today (27 February).

Energising the regions

The announcement was made at EMCA’s new software and design centre, located at Cootehill Enterprise and Technology Centre, by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, together with EMCA managing director Paul Clarke and Enterprise Ireland regional director Aidan McKenna.

“This is a great boost to Cootehill and to the county,” Minister Humphreys said.

EMCA was founded in 1998 by Clarke, who nurtured and grew it into one of the leading process control and automation companies in Ireland. Clarke’s expansive knowledge in electrical engineering and process automation, combined with a strategic vision and capability, has positioned EMCA at the forefront of this industry sector.

“This expansion is due to a very dedicated and motivated workforce who have the ambition to drive EMCA to the next level,” Clarke said.

The high-skilled jobs will add 42 to the existing 40 staff currently employed by EMCA. It is seeking experts in software, design and the electrical field to serve its expansion both here in Ireland and the UK.

“This announcement by EMCA is great news for Cavan and the surrounding region,” said McKenna.

“Innovative companies located throughout the regions of Ireland are the backbone of a strong economy, especially in the face of business challenges such as Brexit.”