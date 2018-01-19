Engineering firm H&MV announces 150 roles in Limerick

High-voltage specialist firm H&MV seeks engineers, electricians, graduates and project managers at its headquarters in Limerick.

H&MV has revealed that it will hire 150 new employees over the course of next five years.

The engineering firm intends to recruit for a variety of roles, offering positions to electrical apprentices, electricians, design engineers, graduates, project managers, skilled industry specialists and support staff.

The addition of these new roles represents a doubling of H&MV’s workforce, which has its headquarters at the National Technology Park in Plassey, Co Limerick.

H&MV was founded in 1997 and specialises in high-voltage transmissions, with particular expertise in the design and building of substations up to 400kV. The company currently has a presence in the UK, Northern Ireland, Norway and India, with hopes of expanding further afield in the future.

Also today, airline catering provider Dnata, which is owned by the Emirates Group, announced that it will set up its newest facility at Dublin Airport and bring 60 jobs to the capital. It prepares almost 320,000 meals daily for more than 190 airlines. This new Dublin facility, at capacity, will be able to produce 4,000 meals every day.

The firm is recruiting across a number of different roles, including operations managers, logistics managers, and health and safety staff.

The announcement comes at the tail end of good week for jobseekers, with exciting new vacancies spread evenly across different regions of the company, boding well for the coming year.

High-speed wireless broadband provider Beacon Broadband revealed 12 new positions at its Buncrana Road premises, hoping to expand its employee base in a bid to achieve goals to increase its market share in the Republic of Ireland.

In Shannon, automobile firm Jaguar Land Rover bolstered employment prospects with its news of 150 roles in software engineering, architecture and development. This team will work alongside the company’s engineering team in the UK, and will develop technologies to support electrification and self-driving features for future vehicles produced.