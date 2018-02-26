8 amazing companies hiring engineers right now

Take the first step towards nabbing the role you’ve always wanted by checking out these superstar companies that are hiring engineers right now.

It’s a good time to be an engineer – though, then again, when isn’t it?

Engineering has undergone rather drastic changes as a career path in the past few decades, especially in terms of what the role of an engineer actually entails.

Now, it is almost expected that ‘engineer’ will be preceded by ‘software’, such has the tech industry boon penetrated the public consciousness.

Yet even if you aren’t a software engineer, emerging trends in the industry mean that the role of the engineer is expanding and companies are beginning to go to war to bring the greatest talent into the fold.

We’ve created this list of some of the most prestigious and innovative companies around that are looking for engineers at the moment. Check them out – perhaps the job of your dreams lies within.

DecaWave

Irish fabless semiconductor company DecaWave has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2004.

In September 2016, it announced that it joined forces with fellow IoT player Taoglas to create the world’s first ever ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna range for centimetre-level indoor positioning.

In December 2017, DecaWave was honoured at the Global Semiconductor Awards. Finally, just last week, the company revealed that it would bring 100 new positions to Dublin after receiving $30m in funding.

The company has engineering roles up for grabs at its operations in China, the US and Ireland.

Ammeon

Dublin IT firm Ammeon has gathered a team of professional services clients together with the shared aim of accelerating IT delivery, an essential service in this rapidly changing technological landscape.

Ammeon serves everyone from financial institutions to government organisations, even proudly listing the European Space Agency on its client roster.

The company hit the headlines recently with the news that it will take on 100 new staff over the next few months.

Ammeon has roles available for test engineers, scrum masters, DevOps engineers and project managers.

BMS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) produces biopharmaceuticals for a range of therapeutic classes, including virology (such as HIV infection), oncology, immunoscience and cardiovascular diseases.

It’s best known for synthesising Empliciti (elotuzumab), an innovative humanised monoclonal antibody that directly activates natural killer cells to fight multiple myeloma.

BMS has engineering roles available, including opportunities in its manufacturing operations group.

Autodesk

Autodesk is a design software company that serves industries such as architecture, engineering and construction, product design, manufacturing, and digital media.

The firm made a splash in February with the announcement that it will open an Irish office and bring 200 jobs to Dublin.

Autodesk has a variety of software engineering roles available.

BD

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), first incorporated in 1906, is an American global medtech company with a presence in the US, Canada, Latin America, Greater Asia and EMEA. It operates under two main wings: BD Life Sciences and BD Medical. The former provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostic specimens, while the latter focuses on creating a variety of medical technologies designed to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

BD has a number of openings for roles such as product engineers, mechanical engineers and production engineering leads, available both in Ireland and further afield.

MSD

Merck, Sharp & Dohme (MSD) is one of the largest and best-known pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The company announced a ‘jobs bonanza’ earlier this month with the news that it will build a new biologics facility in Swords, Co Dublin, and drum up 350 new jobs along with it.

This is mere months after the pharma giant announced that it would invest an additional €40m in its Tipperary facility.

MSD has openings for process engineers, automation engineers and project control leads, among others.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest car manufacturer. After both Jaguar and Land Rover were acquired from Ford by Indian automobile conglomerate Tata Motors, the two well-known British brands were merged into one company.

The firm revealed back in January that it has plans to make Shannon, Co Clare, a new global hub for software engineering, architecture and development, and with that create 150 new jobs.

It has manufacturing engineering opportunities available at its UK offices.

Oath

Oath is the digital content subsidiary of communications giant Verizon. The company is behind some of the best-known media sources on the web, such as Tumblr, Yahoo, Flickr, TechCrunch and HuffPost.

Oath’s CEO, Tim Armstrong, has been lauded for employing a data-driven content strategy that has allowed the brands under the Oath umbrella to weather the storm of the increasingly difficult media climate.

The company is hiring research engineers and systems engineers.