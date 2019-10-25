All Advice People Employers Jobs
Telecoms company Entegro announces 50 new jobs for Kilkenny
From left to right: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan; Entegro managing director, Jim Doyle; director of business development at Entegro, Fintan Shortall. Image: Dylan Vaughan

1 hour ago27 Views

The Irish-owned firm will begin recruitment immediately, with plans to expand its operations in Europe and the US.

An Irish telecoms company connecting 30,000 homes and businesses a month in the UK and Ireland plans to create 50 jobs over the next 18 months at its new headquarters in Kilkenny, which today (25 October) was officially opened by EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Entegro, which designs and deploys fibre and hybrid networks, is planning a multi-million euro expansion. Over the next two years, it will expand its operations in Europe and the US from the Kilkenny base, and expects combined revenues for 2020 to exceed €12m.

The company has immediate vacancies for planning and design, fibre planning, GIS and other engineers, adding to its current 100-strong workforce.

Virgin Media, among other big names in telecommunications, has already engaged Entegro to help build its digital networks through the company’s end-to-end network planning and design services.

Hogan said: “Connectivity is a prerequisite for future economic growth and job creation, particularly in rural areas. Entegro is helping to bridge the digital gap with its fibre and hybrid networks expertise.

“We’re now entering a significant phase in the development of broadband infrastructure in Ireland and across Europe, and companies like Entegro will be at the forefront of connecting our communities.”

Entegro managing director Jim Doyle added: “We are proud to be the trusted, go-to experts in the planning and design of future proofed fibre networks and empowering all our communities, be they towns or villages, cities or entire countries.

“We’ve come through our own unification this year through the coming together of our telecoms services under the Entegro banner. It is significant for our geographic scalability and growth.  Through Entegro, we now offer fully managed, outsourced solutions or combinations of individual component services, as required.”

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

