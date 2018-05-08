100 jobs announced for Monaghan following $55m investment

Irish off-site framing manufacturer Entekra announces an investment of $55m, which will bring 100 highly skilled jobs to Monaghan.

Entekra, an off-site framing manufacturer based in Monaghan in Ireland, has received an investment of $55m.

This investment will enable the firm to hire 100 highly skilled new employees in the areas of engineering, design, finance, marketing and customer support.

Founded in 2015, Entekra is based in Monaghan but also has US operations in California, where it has a manufacturing plant. The company provides off-site framing for both residential and commercial construction with a specific focus on the US housing market.

The latest investment was made by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and private investors. The company was previously supported by Enterprise Ireland, and these new jobs will be supported by the IDA.

Entekra CEO Gerry McCaughey said the company’s aim is to deliver the 100 new jobs at its Monaghan facility between now and the end of the year. “We are hiring skilled professionals in design, engineering, estimating, administration and purchasing,” he said.

“The home construction market is the largest and most inefficient industry in the US. Entekra’s technology allows us to manufacture energy-efficient homes at speed and scale. It will reduce waste and improve quality of the home construction process,” said McCaughey.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said it was a great day for Monaghan, adding that the creation of the new jobs was a significant vote of confidence in the county.

“I want to acknowledge the huge efforts of Gerry McCaughey, a local entrepreneur, who has spearheaded this $55m investment in partnership with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. This is testament to Gerry’s strong commitment to his home county,” she said.

Humphreys also acknowledged Monaghan’s long and proud tradition in the engineering sector, which has been experiencing good news of late. In late April, Monaghan-based manufacturing firm Combilift announced plans to open a new €50m global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Annahagh, bringing 200 new jobs to the area.