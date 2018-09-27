Envisage Cloud to take on 12 new recruits in Dublin

Envisage Cloud needs to increase its headcount in order to support its ambitious goal to double its revenue over the next three years.

Sage systems integrator and software developer Envisage Cloud has today (27 September) revealed that it will take on 12 new employees in Dublin. It will also take on three new hires in the UK.

The positions will be spread across the company’s sales, development and technical teams, and recruitment is already underway. The new recruits will be instrumental in enabling the company to achieve the ambitious goal of increasing its revenue to €5m over the next three years.

Envisage Cloud provides cloud-based financial services to 400 customers and 2,500 users. The company is the product of a 2015 merger, which saw two Sage software partners – Advent Processing Solutions and ADP Business Solutions – come under the same rubric to increase the scale and breadth of its business.

Growing the company’s core team will enable it to expand further into the UK market, a market in which Envisage Cloud managing director Peter Bergin sees a lot of promise. “We have had really positive experiences with our customer base in the UK and have seen a huge appetite there for more efficient and streamlined financial software solutions,” Bergin explained.

“Growth is robust across all industry sectors, but engineering, e-commerce, project accounting and the retail sectors have emerged as particularly strong growth areas. We have developed our services to cater for the needs of companies operating in these areas. As the company expands, we will meet demands by adding the right people to our team.”

