ESB Networks is seeking 60 new electrical apprentices

Applications are now open for ESB’s four-year paid apprenticeship programme, which merges college-based education with hands-on experience.

ESB has announced that it is seeking more than 60 new electrical apprentices for the ESB Networks Apprenticeship Programme.

This is a four-year paid apprenticeship programme for electricians and network technicians, which merges college-based education with hands-on experience and, once completed, apprentices will hold a QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate, which is internationally recognised.

Applications for the programme are being accepted from today (7 February) until 13 March, and candidates must be 16 years of age or more on 1 June. Applications will be accepted from candidates holding a Junior Certificate, Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Applied.

ESB has committed to taking on approximately 300 apprentices between 2015 and 2020, and recruited 70 apprentices in last year’s programme.

Pat O’Doherty, chief executive of ESB, highlighted the key role apprentices play in its services. “It is an exciting time to join our organisation as an apprentice, as we work together on the challenges and opportunities driven by Ireland’s transition to a clean energy future,” he said.

“Our apprentices play a key role in ensuring we continue to develop one of the most progressive networks in the world while addressing the needs of our economy and customers. I look forward to welcoming our new team members later in the year.”

‘Building workforce capabilities’

O’Doherty added that the level of interest and uptake in apprenticeship programmes in ESB and across other industries is “encouraging”.

“For employers, the apprenticeship programme provides a great opportunity to build workforce capabilities while giving apprentices the high-quality skills and competencies to succeed.”

Speaking about her experience with ESB’s initiative, a second-year apprentice on the programme, Megan O’Kelly, said: “Having previously worked in another industry, I learned how valuable a trade skill is for today’s workforce.

“The apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity to get on-the-job experience and a great qualification. Every day is different, and you learn so many new things with great support and encouragement from the wider team and mentors.”