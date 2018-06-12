Eventbrite has capacity to double workforce on Cork’s ‘Silicon Mall’

New city centre location for Eventbrite in classical building sets the stage for a new chapter in Cork’s business history.

Ticketing and event technology platform Eventbrite has opened a new 11,500 sq ft office in a historical building at 97 South Mall in Cork.

The company, which is hiring, currently employs 35 people in Cork and the new offices give it room to potentially accommodate between 80 and 100 workers.

Previous tenants of the classical building include the Provincial Bank of Ireland and the Irish Examiner.

‘Cork has evolved into a tech hub within Ireland, employing thousands of people and adding significantly to the local economy’

– MARY BUCKLEY

Eventbrite has processed more than $10bn worth of gross ticket sales and was founded in 2006 by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage.

Making a statement

Eventbrite’s new home on Cork’s emerging ‘Silicon Mall’ is the latest milestone in the company’s history in Ireland, which started with a localised page for Irish event organisers in 2011.

The ticketing platform first launched a physical presence in Ireland in 2014, and followed it up with a customer service centre in Cork in February 2016. The Cork office subsequently evolved into a fully fledged hub for the company’s European operations and quickly required a much larger space to grow into.

Eventbrite is currently hiring for various international departments, including customer service, trust and safety, risk analytics, account management, and business development.

“The move into this city centre building is great for our teams, as it makes for really short commutes,” said Amanda Darmody, Eventbrite’s site lead in Cork.

“It is also a visual statement: we continue to be committed to Cork and to the entire European region we serve here. The IDA and Cork city have been very welcoming of our company, and our property partners at JCD have done a fantastic job transforming this building from 1865 into a modern, spacious office.”

The move was heralded by An Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD, as a “major vote of confidence in the future of its operations in Ireland and in Cork’s vibrant business culture”.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley stressed the wider significance of the California tech company’s new office.

“The expansion of Eventbrite’s Irish operation demonstrates Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies to serve the European market.

“Cork’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment, which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector. Cork has evolved into a tech hub within Ireland, employing thousands of people and adding significantly to the local economy.”