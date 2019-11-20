Eventbrite is hiring for 20 new jobs in Cork city

The company will hold a Careers Day at its office on South Mall to offer information on the new jobs to potential candidates.

Ticketing and events platform Eventbrite today (20 November) announced 20 new jobs at its European hub in Cork city.

Having been named as one of Ireland’s Best Places to Work in 2019, the company is hiring for positions such as business development representatives, IT engineers, technical account managers and customer experience representatives. Candidates proficient in Dutch, Spanish, German and French are particularly desirable.

Eventbrite will hold a Careers Day on 26 November for potential applicants at the Cork office, a 11,500 sq ft centre that was officially launched in 2018 with space to accommodate up to 100 staff.

The ticketing platform first launched a physical presence in Ireland in 2014, followed by a customer service centre in Cork two years later. The Cork office subsequently evolved into a hub for the company’s European operations and the company moved into the larger space last year.

The office is located at the top of one of Cork’s main streets, South Mall. It was once known as the city’s financial street, but has now acquired the nickname of Silicon Mall. That’s thanks to the number of tech-related companies finding a home there, such as in the Republic of Work co-working space.

The building housing the Eventbrite office was previously a bank and was once the home of the Irish Examiner.

The company also revealed its updated policy on paternal leave today, launching eight weeks of paid time off for new fathers. The business also offers travel bonuses of €100 per month, free breakfasts and catered lunches, wellness-related financial support and family planning assistance.

Eventbrite is a global platform for live experiences that allows users to create, share, find and attend events. Its goal is “to bring the world together through live experiences”.

In 2018, the company powered 3.9m events, saw 795,000 event creators interact with the site and facilitated live experiences in 170 countries.