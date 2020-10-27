Exida to bring 25 new jobs and centre of excellence to Shannon

The functional safety, industrial cybersecurity and alarm-management company will hire for the new positions throughout the next five years.

Safety-certification company Exida has announced a new European centre of excellence and 25 jobs for Shannon, Ireland today (27 October).

Exida was founded in 2000 by Rainer Faller, a safety and reliability expert, and William Goble, an expert in programmable electronic systems analysis and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The firm specialises in functional safety, industrial cybersecurity and alarm management. It provides customers with engineering tools to reduce the time and costs of compliance, coaching and training, lifecycle services and independent assessments.

Its clients include automation, automotive, robotics and machinery equipment manufacturers as well as companies across pharma, oil and gas, metals and mining, pulp and paper and power utilities. The company has offices in the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, China, India, South Africa and more.

New jobs at Exida

The new roles will be created over the next five years with support from the Government through IDA Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, said the positions will be “highly skilled”.

He said: “Exida is a world leader in a highly specialist field and it will be a welcome addition to the business ecosystem in the region.”

Exida CEO Chris O’Brien Chris has more than 20 years of experience in the design, manufacturing and marketing of process automation, reserve power systems and safety-related equipment.

O’Brien said the Shannon team will give the company’s European customers “local support” and “expand Exida’s technical capabilities”.

“There were several factors that led to choosing Ireland for this expansion, including proximity to European customers, a strong local talent pool to recruit from, support from IDA Ireland and the country’s proven track record for foreign direct investment,” O’Brien said.

Exida Ireland’s director and the company’s CTO, Iwan van Beurden, explained that “initial hiring” at the Shannon office has been completed.

“Our plans are to bring the total staff count up to 25 in the next three to five years,” van Beurden said. “This staff will allow us to expand our software development capability and resource EU projects.”

Learn more about jobs and working life at Exida through its careers portal.