These Irish firms are all experiencing major expansion right now

Do you know which companies are currently expanding their Irish presence? This week, we reported on a handful that have jobs up for grabs.

Kick things off was global HR and payroll company Immedis, which revealed plans to create a spate of new jobs (200, to be exact) in both Irish hubs and abroad.

In Dublin, peer-to-peer lender Linked Finance announced plans to hire 25 new recruits, essentially doubling its current staff numbers, after hitting the milestone of €100m in loans to Irish SMEs. “It took us almost five years to reach our first €50m in lending,” explained Niall Dorrian, company CEO. “Now, a little over a year later, we’ve hit the €100m milestone. This rapid rate of growth is a clear indication that our model is gaining real traction and why we plan to double our headcount in 2020.”

Also in Dublin, Anam Technologies unveiled its new global headquarters at the IFSC along with plans to bring on 40 new people this year in the areas of operations, analytics, signalling and security.

Meanwhile, telecoms giant Eir has this week opened applications for its apprenticeship programme. The new recruits – up to 50 people – will be admitted to a two-year programme combining on-the-job experience with classroom learning, after which they will be dispatched to help the Eir team maintain its rural fibre network. Top applicants, Eir has confirmed, will be subsequently offered full-time roles.

This week we also caught up with some professionals currently working in the tech space to hear more about their positions.

Dun & Bradstreet principal engineer Paul O’Neill recounted the biggest surprises and challenges he has faced in his career. What struck him the most was how much of an impact he realised he could make even when he was at junior level – a heartening message to anyone at the early stages of their career.

BMS’s Luca Petricca regaled us with his experience of moving from Ireland to Italy, observing the vast contrast between the two nations.

Finally, we heard from Audrey O’Mahony, managing director of talent and organisation in Accenture’s financial services wing, about how her firm is using the most advanced technology to streamline its recruitment process.

