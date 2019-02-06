Assystem Technologies rebrands as Expleo, creates 150 jobs

Now going forward under the name Expleo, Assystem Technologies will invest €8m into its Irish operations and hire 150 people at hubs in Dublin and Belfast.

Assystem Technologies, newly rebranded as Expleo, has today (6 February) revealed plans to invest €8m in its Irish operations and hire 150 people. The bulk of the roles (120) will be concentrated in its hub in Dublin with the remainder (30) at the company’s digital lab in Belfast.

Recruitment for the new positions is already underway and the firm is seeking professionals with expertise in robotics, quality engineering, DevOps, project management and more.

“We are very excited to become Expleo today, which marks the start of a bold new chapter for the company across the island of Ireland,” said Phil Codd, managing director, while marking the announcement. “The key to this will be – and always has been – our people. We have a rich digital ecosystem in Ireland and we plan to be an even greater driving force at the heart of that ecosystem, reinforcing Ireland’s position as a major player in the global digital economy.”

Expleo offers end-to-end integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting for sector-specific digital transformation. Its Irish wing will focus on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace and automobile industries as key growth areas going forward.

“Europe is an important market for IDA Ireland in terms of foreign direct investment and Expleo’s continued investment in Dublin is a strong reflection of the thriving technology sector here,” added Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland.

“Today’s announcement by Expleo will provide excellent career opportunities for talented technology professionals and graduates alike, and I would like to wish the Expleo team continued success.”

Expleo is not the only company to announce roles this week, as US global risk solutions firm Sedgwick confirmed plans to take on 250 new recruits. This will boost the company’s current headcount spread across its seven hubs dotted around Ireland. It is hiring across a broad swathe of roles including customer service, sales, claims, property, liability, accident, and health insurance.