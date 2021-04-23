All Advice People Employers Jobs
Two men in business suits stand outside the Expleo Northern Ireland headquarters in the Titanic Quarter in Belfast.
Rob McConnell and Scott Armstrong from Expleo. Image: Kelvin Boyes

Expleo to add 100 new jobs to its Belfast office

4 hours ago52 Views

The French tech company is set to double its headcount at its office in Northern Ireland over the next three years.

IT company Expleo is set to expand its Belfast operations, adding 100 new jobs. The company intends to fill the roles by the end of 2023, which will double the headcount at its Belfast office.

It will be recruiting for roles in AI, robotics, quality engineering, project management and business agility.

Expleo is a France-headquartered IT services company that provides project management, business analysis and digital transformation services, as well as software quality assurance and development, including full stack and low-code services.

The expansion in Belfast follows a 125pc growth in the company’s Northern Ireland revenue between 2017 and 2020. During this time, the company increased its headcount in Northern Ireland from 70 to 100.

Expleo Group director Rob McConnell said Northern Ireland has “a rich pool of talent” to draw from. “We look forward to scaling our team and broadening our services portfolio to accommodate the evolving needs of local and international clients,” he said.

“As the digital transformation agenda takes precedence at boardroom level, Expleo’s protracted phase of development in Northern Ireland looks set to accelerate.”

This week, Expleo Ireland also added a new member to its leadership team. Cathal Murphy has been appointed client director for the company’s life sciences, healthcare and manufacturing division. In his new role, Murphy will be responsible for directing the digital transformation strategies of Expleo’s expanding client base.

The company is a technology partner for businesses across a variety of industries including financial services, aerospace and automotive.

Last year, it was responsible for testing the Covid Tracker Ireland app before it went live. The company was also tasked with testing the Northern Ireland contact-tracing app, StopCovid NI.

Jobseekers looking for more information about working at Expleo can check out its careers page.

Elsewhere around Ireland, Dublin digital start-up Spark said its plans to fill 50 new jobs, while Aviation company Shannon Technical Services intends to add 80 new jobs to its operations in Dublin and Clare by the end of 2023.

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny Darmody became the deputy editor of Silicon Republic in 2020, having worked as the careers editor until June 2019. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

