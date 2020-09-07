Applications now open for Facebook’s Return to Work scheme

Due to its success across the US, the return-to-work scheme is launching in Ireland and will hire people with engineering and business skills.

Facebook has opened applications for its newly launched ‘Return to Work’ initiative in Ireland. It gives people seeking to re-enter employment after two or more years the opportunity to take part in an “immersive” 16-week programme.

To date, the programme has been rolled out in 10 US cities. Its Irish version will involve positions in engineering and business at Facebook’s Dublin headquarters and data centre in Clonee. The available jobs include production engineers, programme managers and data scientists, among others.

Successful applicants will receive “the unique support” they need to re-enter the jobs market, the company said. Training will comprise offering them the “tools and guidance to make real impact in their roles”. Through being paired up with an experienced manager at the company, they will have access to mentors and a peer community. Participants will also be considered for a permanent job at Facebook after the 16 weeks have ended.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it had no plans to return to the office any time soon due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented that “there’s currently no end in sight” for Facebook staff working from home.

No information has been given on whether people who participate in the return-to-work scheme will be based on site or remotely. The company’s director of HR for EMEA, Declan Fitzgerald, said his team is “looking forward to welcoming these candidates to Facebook Ireland”.

“People take a break from their careers for many reasons,” Fitzgerald said. “It could be to look after children or a sick parent, change careers or find a new path and it can be difficult to get back into the world of employment.

“Our Return to Work programme aims to provide opportunity and support for talented people with valuable skills and experience to re-enter the workforce.”

The Return to Work programme at Facebook will start in January 2021. To learn more about the programme and how to apply, visit the company’s careers portal here.