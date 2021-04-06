Dublin fintech Fenergo to fill 100 new jobs this year

Irish fintech company Fenergo is recruiting across professional services, engineering, finance, regulation, customer success, HR, sales and more.

Irish fintech and regtech company Fenergo is set to hire for 100 new jobs in Dublin by the end of this year.

The company is seeing a surge in demand for its cloud-based solutions, particularly from financial institutions. As a result, it’s looking for new hires across professional services, engineering, finance, regulation, customer success, HR and sales. Among the openings will be five graduate technology roles and 10 vacancies in cloud security and SaaS engineering.

Dublin-headquartered Fenergo provides software for investment, corporate and private banks to help them manage regulatory onboarding and entity data management processes. Its clients are based across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions and include State Street, Danske Bank, NatWest, BNP Paribas, Aviva and PwC.

Last year, Fenergo raised $80m in funding from ABN Amro Ventures and DXC Technology and was named Technology Ireland Company of the Year. The company said that it has experienced a 30pc increase in client contracts over the past year.

It appointed Louise O’Connell as chief customer officer in 2019, and Paul Kavanagh (formerly Cisco, Siemens and Nokia Networks) as chief revenue officer last September.

Marc Murphy, CEO of Fenergo, said that 2020 was “another fantastic year for growth” for him and his team. “Financial institutions globally are fast-tracking the switch to digital and are keen to reap the benefits of cloud, a technology previously regarded by the industry with caution,” he said.

In response to market needs, Murphy added that Fenergo is now on the lookout for experts in engineering and product who will be vital in driving the company’s cloud strategy.

“They will have the opportunity to develop next-generation cloud solutions that will transform some of the world’s largest financial institutions, while working alongside our best-of-breed technology partners such as AWS, Salesforce and IBM.

“Ireland is a hotbed of technology talent and we are committed to creating an attractive working environment that fosters career development and technological innovation.”

Fenergo currently has a number of openings in Dublin and its other offices.