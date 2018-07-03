Fortune for the Kingdom: Fexco to create 175 jobs in Kerry

Fexco will add 175 to its Kerry HQ in a bid to reinforce the south-west’s position as an integral cog in the Irish fintech industry.

Irish fintech firm Fexco has revealed that it plans to expand its headquarters in Killorglin, Co Kerry, creating 175 jobs over the next three years.

The company is seeking applicants in the areas of ICT engineering, software and sales to support new product development opportunities in Ireland. These jobs are a part of the firm’s larger strategy to reinforce the south-west of Ireland as a driving force in the Irish fintech industry.

Fexco already has 2,300 staff, 1,200 of which are based in Ireland, with international operations spanning 29 countries. Established in 1981, Fexco was one of the first Irish fintech players, founded to bring foreign exchange services to the Irish market. It has since expanded significantly into a variety of areas in the financial software and payments space.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “The economic growth of our regions through the creation of high-skilled, sustainable jobs is a priority for Government, and I am delighted to see such a significant number of these jobs being created at Fexco in disciplines like research and development.

“As a global leader, Fexco is synonymous with innovation and progression.”

Denis McCarthy, CEO of Fexco, was also on hand to celebrate the news, stating that this announcement was proof of Fexco’s commitment to providing high-quality jobs to the region, which can offer affordable rents and a myriad of social amenities at a time in which more metropolitan areas of Ireland are experiencing high and unmanageable demand for property.

“Those seeking new opportunities outside of the major cities can enjoy the benefits of our unique location, including access to a variety of housing, schools and third-level institutes, social amenities, state-of-the-art transport infrastructure, significantly reduced traffic volumes and, of course, one of the most beautiful vistas in the world.”

Recruitment for these new roles has already begun, and those interested can submit CVs to careers@fexco.com.