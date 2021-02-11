Fidelity Investments announces 90 new tech jobs in Dublin and Galway

The US-headquartered financial services company is once again growing its technology team in Ireland.

Global financial services company Fidelity Investments has announced 90 new tech jobs in Ireland. Recruitment is underway with all positions due to be filled within the first half of the year.

These new full-time positions are all based within Fidelity’s technology teams here in Ireland. Specifically, the company is looking for Java engineers, full-stack engineers, front-end engineers, quality engineers and data engineers.

When it is deemed safe to return to the office, 60 of these roles will be based in Galway and the rest in Dublin.

Fidelity Investments announced an additional 100 technology jobs in Dublin and Galway last April, which it says were filled within a matter of weeks. Recruitment for the latest new roles will also be expedited using virtual hiring and onboarding processes to work around ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Fidelity said more than 170 new team members were onboarded virtually in 2020. Its process includes supports such as a new hire buddy system and remote tech services.

“While the pandemic has been a challenge and we’ve had to adjust how we operate today, we know we’ve pivoted in a way where new hires can get excited about working at Fidelity and growing their careers with us,” said Al Riviezzo, general manager of Fidelity Investments Ireland.

Ireland’s influence on Fidelity’s technology

Fidelity first came to Ireland in 1996 and its workforce now includes 1,300 people across the east and west of the country. Most of that growth has come in the past seven years.

Privately owned for 75 years, the Boston-headquartered company has assets under administration of $9.8trn. Its teams in Ireland have been essential in delivering technology, operations and support services to the global business. Fidelity Ireland is credited as providing breakthrough fintech solutions for more than 32m customers.

“These new key technology positions will enhance our ability to meet our clients’ changing needs during the ongoing pandemic and into the future,” Riviezzo added.

For more information on positions at Fidelity Investments, visit the company website.