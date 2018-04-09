9 top finance firms recruiting right now

Ireland’s finance sector is looking extremely healthy of late, particularly amid the post-Brexit swell of interest. These nine financial firms based in Ireland are all hiring right now.

After years of post-crash austerity in Ireland, it can be difficult to imagine saying the words ‘finance’ and ‘healthy’ in the same sentence but, fortunately, the occasion has arisen to do so, as Ireland’s financial industry is thriving.

According to IDA Ireland, the Irish finance sector employs more than 40,000 people spread across more than 400 financial services companies.

It would be remiss not to mention Brexit in the context of potential financial movement for Ireland. As the only English-speaking country in the eurozone, Ireland is extremely well primed to profit greatly from the landmark referendum result.

That said, it’s not advisable for Ireland to rest on its laurels with regards to courting some of the biggest names in international finance, as Dublin may be beginning to lose out to Frankfurt in the battle for London’s bankers.

Overall, however, the industry looks like it will continue to move from strength to strength in the coming years.

If you’re looking to forge a career in Ireland’s finance industry, these top firms are all seeking applicants right now.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT is responsible for developing enterprise-scale apps to serve the business needs of its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. To that end, the company prides itself for its position at the forefront of insurtech innovation.

The firm is currently seeking applicants for software engineering roles.

State Street

State Street provides investment management, servicing and administration, financial data analytics and more to its institutional investor clients. Since arriving on Irish shores in 1996, the company’s presence has ballooned to more than 2,500 people.

State Street is hiring for roles in client management, financial reporting, accounting, engineering and UX development.

Fidelity International

Fidelity International offers investment and retirement solutions to clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa, and has done so for nearly 50 years. It was established in 1969 as the international arm of Fidelity Investments.

Fidelity International has available positions across its numerous global offices.

YapStone

YapStone is a global payment processing platform serving large vertical markets including (but not limited to) vacation rentals, the hospitality industry and various non-profits.

In November 2017, the company announced plans to base its international headquarters in Drogheda, Co Louth, and with it create 200 jobs. At the time, YapStone CEO Tom Villante said: “Partnering with the Irish Government is one of the best decisions our leadership team has made.”

YapStone is accepting applications for positions in customer support, data science, online risk fraud analysis and underwriting support.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch provides services in mergers and acquisitions, lending, trading, risk management and more in its capacity as the corporate and investment banking division of Bank of America.

The company announced in the latter half of 2017 that it would relocate one of its top New York executives to Dublin to head up a planned post-Brexit EU hub.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is recruiting for roles such as trade processing analysts, testing specialists and technology-compliant specialists, among others.

Stripe

Internet payments giant Stripe, founded by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison, operates in more than 25 countries worldwide.

The company recently revealed the exciting news that it is to establish a major European engineering hub in Dublin’s Silicon Docks alongside its European headquarters already installed there.

Stripe is hiring in the areas of IT, finance, financial crimes, design, data science and engineering, among others.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is an international financial services firm with Irish offices in both Dublin and Galway. The company has said that its goal is “to make financial expertise broadly accessible and effective in helping people live the lives they want”.

The firm has a number of vacancies in software engineering, systems engineering and communications.

MetLife

MetLife, founded in 1868 as the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, is one of the world’s biggest financial services companies. It provides insurance, annuities and employee benefit programmes to 90m customers in more than 60 countries.

It announced in late 2017 that it would recruit 200 IT professionals at its new Galway campus.

The company has roles available for design leads, risk analysts, accountants and business systems analysts.

Pramerica

Pramerica provides business and technology support to Fortune Global 500 company Prudential Financial, which offers a wide variety of financial products and services to clients around the globe.

Pramerica is seeking applicants in areas such as data science, DevOps, professional business services, financial services and software systems.

