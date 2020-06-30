Fivetran plans new jobs for Dublin after $100m funding and unicorn status

Data analytics software developer Fivetran has announced plans to expand its Dublin-based team after raising $100m in a new funding round.

Fivetran has announced plans to accelerate its global expansion after raising $100m in Series C funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners.

Total fundraising for the Silicon Valley-headquartered start-up now stands at $163m, seeing it achieve unicorn status with a valuation of $1.2bn. The company’s EMEA operations is based in Dublin and, following this news, it confirmed plans for a new recruitment drive.

A spokesperson for the company said that it currently employs 50 people across the EMEA region, of which 42 are based in Dublin. With plans to increase this number to 75 by the end of the year, Fivetran will hire the majority of these 25 new roles for its Dublin base.

They added that there will be a particular focus on hiring for sales roles.

The company said it is undergoing significant growth, with customer usage growing by 150pc between February 2019 and February 2020. During this period, the number of rows of data managed by the company went from 500bn to nearly 1.3trn during the time period.

‘Data as simple and reliable as electricity’

The total customer base now stands at more than 1,100 companies including brands such as ClassPass, Conagra Brands, Databricks, DocuSign, Forever 21, Lime, Square, Udacity and Urban Outfitters. It recently opened offices in Sydney, Munich and London and expanded its India operations with a new office in Bengaluru in the past year.

“From the start, our vision has been to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran.

Andreessen Horowitz general partner David George, who leads the firm’s growth fund, added: “Fivetran quickly established itself as the clear leader in this incredibly important space and has become the de facto standard for data integration in the modern data stack.

“They’ve also continued to perfect their automation process, providing customers with reliable, real-time data. All this, during a period of uncertainty, speaks volumes about just how tremendous this company is and how well the product works.”

In September last year, the company announced it had raised $44m in Series B funding that saw Andreessen Horowitz general partner, Martin Casado, join Fivetran’s board of directors.