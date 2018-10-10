Derry manufacturer Fleming Agri to hire 34 and invest £4m in international growth

Fleming Agri plans to invest millions and take on 34 new recruits to help it boost external sales and expand into international markets.

Northern Ireland manufacturing company Fleming Agri has today (10 October) announced that it will invest £4m in its growth and hire 34 in Derry. The company primarily produces agricultural and ground maintenance machinery.

Fleming Agri chair George Fleming said that this investment and increasing the employee headcount would help the firm meet its strategic growth plans and boost sales in external markets. “Over the past few years, we have developed new products which have helped to significantly improve our sales performance … We hope to break into new markets, including the US, and expand our existing sales in Europe.

“Our main goal is to … put in place the necessary resources and infrastructure to enable us to service the increased demand for our products. This investment is a major commitment to the north-west region and to our existing staff, to help us build long-term sustainability.”

Invest NI has offered the company £220,000 worth of support towards the new roles.

Fleming Agri is hiring for positions such as production operatives, sales executives and managers. The 34 new staff members are expected to be in place by 2020, with 15 of the roles already in place.

“Fleming Agri Products is a highly regarded business in the north-west area with a strong brand reputation,” added Des Gartland, executive director for regional business at Invest NI. “The company’s pragmatic approach has proven extremely successful and it is great to see an indigenous company reinvesting in the local area. The new jobs being created will generate over £700,000 in additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy which is a great boost for the Derry city and Strabane district council area.”

This isn’t the only good jobs news to come out of Northern Ireland this week, as professional services firm Grant Thornton recently confirmed plans to recruit 48 professionals at its Belfast branch. It is hiring for roles such as cyber specialists, IT consultants and economic experts.