Flint Studios to bring eight new jobs to Belfast

Digital solutions agency Flint Studios has already begun recruitment for eight new positions at its Belfast office.

Flint Studios, a web design firm with offices in Belfast in Northern Ireland and Warrington in the UK, will add eight new roles to its Belfast-based team.

The new positions are being created as part of an £800,000 investment by the company.

Flint Studios is seeking software developers, a web designer and a number of digital executives.

Recruitment has already begun, and it is expected that all of the roles will be in place by February 2020.

The jobs have been created in partnership with Invest NI, which offered the company £75,000 worth of support towards job creation.

Flint Studios is a full-service agency that was formed in 2011. It provides web development, design and digital marketing solutions to businesses, and currently employs 28 members of staff.

Jeremy Biggerstaff, managing director at Flint Studios, said: “In 2017, we formed strategic partnerships with Link Information Technology and Creative Metrics, which allowed us to establish a base in Great Britain, expand our presence in the north-west of Ireland and increase our portfolio to more than 200 high-calibre clients.

“Our aim is to more than double our sales in Great Britain, and, working in a fast-moving industry such as web solutions, it is crucially important we have the resources available to meet this increase in the demand for our services.”

