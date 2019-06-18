SaaS player Futrli announces 80 jobs at £5.5m Belfast delivery centre

Futrli, which provides SaaS products to accountancy firms and small businesses, will take on 80 recruits at a new Belfast delivery centre.

SaaS firm Futrli is set to invest almost £5.5m in a new delivery centre in Belfast which will see it generate 80 roles in the Northern Irish capital over the next three years.

Futrli was founded in 2014. It provides SaaS support to over 1,200 accountancy firms and 45,000 small business dotted around the globe.

Its latest product, Futrli Platform, is designed exclusively for small business and uses machine learning to turn business data into actionable insights.

The new delivery centre in Belfast will support the delivery of this new platform, which is set to launch its first phase in June. The remainder of the platform will be rolled out over the course of 2019. As well as this, the centre will support Futrli’s continued global growth.

“This investment, Futrli’s first in Northern Ireland, is a further endorsement of the strength of the financial services technology sector here,” said Steve Harper, executive director of international business at Invest Northern Ireland as he welcomed the firm. “The creation of 80 high quality jobs, with the average salary above £30,000, offers a range of attractive opportunities for graduates and experienced professionals.

“Encouraged by increased demand within the flourishing cloud accounting software sector, Futrli are implementing ambitious growth plans in new and existing markets. It is great news that this project will be delivered by a team based here in Northern Ireland.”

Once all of the new roles – which will be primarily in the areas of operations and software engineering – are in place, they will generate almost £2.5m in additional annual salaries to the Northern Irish economy.

Invest NI has offered the company £440,000 towards the creation of these jobs. Additionally, the Northern Irish department for the economy will provide training through its Assured Skills programme up to the value of £406,000.

Graeme Wilkinson, director of skills at the department, said: “The Department’s Assured Skills programme has a proven track record of providing skilled people to local employers through collaboration with local further and higher education providers.

“This support for Futrli will deliver 60 high quality, industry-relevant pre-employment training places at Belfast Met. Participants will gain the skills they need to progress a career in financial services and secure a guaranteed interview at the company upon successful completion of the training.”