These 5 companies are all embracing the future of work – and they’re hiring

Forward-thinking employers such as these know the importance of implementing progressive working policies.

The future of work is a broad topic and it can be difficult to discern how it will actually impact the daily lives of employees.

It’s a complex question, but one facet of the future of work that will likely excite people is the prospect of increased employee benefits. Forward-thinking companies recognise that perks – such as flexi-time, the option to work from home, and more – are necessary to attract and retain top talent.

These five companies all have embraced the future of work by providing progressive benefits to their employees – and lucky for you, they’re hiring right now.

Mastercard

Mastercard has long been a champion of flexible working solutions that allow its employees to balance the demands of the working world with the responsibilities that one’s personal life brings. The company boasts impressive health, retirement and parental leave plans for its employees.

Sarah Cunningham, vice-president at Mastercard Dublin Tech Hub, commented: “The world of work is changing faster than ever before so we continually invest in our people and our workplace to make sure that Mastercard is a one-of-a-kind place to work. When employees are empowered, we know they’re more likely to take an active role in their own development as well as their teams’.”

Interested in finding out more? The Mastercard Careers page has all of the info about roles up for grabs right now.

Aon

“Aon saw the future of work over 10 years ago when it set up a special unit within the company – Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA),” a spokesperson from the data analytics firm explained. “A hub where collaboration and sharing with like minds fosters an entrepreneurial mindset and where ‘thinking outside the box’ is encouraged.”

Recognising that the future of work will generate roles that don’t currently exist, the company promotes agile work methodologies, secondments and opportunities to work in different parts of the centre across the globe.

Aon encourages data scientists, cloud experts, or anyone aspiring to be either, to explore the opportunities available with the firm right now.

GMI

Genomic medicine company GMI said it has always taken a “staff-ed” approach to how its company benefits programme is structured.

“We aim to hire and retain the best and the brightest, and that means we need to constantly ensure that our offerings are what those people really value. A snapshot of some of the benefits we offer include flexible work schedule, free travel to work scheme for those who use public transport, bonus potential, ongoing education support and stock options,” a company spokesperson explained.

“We are particularly proud to offer a selection of health/security-related benefits such as private health insurance, income protection plan, life assurance, pension and employee assistance programme.”

The company has an array of positions open now at its Irish hubs.

Accenture

Professional services firm Accenture believes that the best way to embrace the future of work is to embrace the diversity of the modern talent landscape. This is why its varied recruitment channels, such as the ReSUME programme that is geared towards returners and its technical apprenticeship FIT programme, are so central to the company’s talent strategy.

Currently, the company has a number of open roles in SAP, software engineering, data science, analytics, project management and marketing. It also has available roles in its graduate programme and the aforementioned returnship.

MSD

Life sciences giant MSD is hiring for a broad array of roles at its hubs in Dublin, Carlow, Cork and Tipperary. At the biotech facility in Swords, for example, the company is looking for manufacturing production technicians, while it is seeking applications for exciting EHS (environmental, health and safety) opportunities in Cork and Tipperary.

The company also boasts an array of initiatives to support employees, such as wellbeing programmes, employee resource groups and flexible, trust-based working policies.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” explained Lorraine Kenny, HR lead at MSD Ireland. “It’s about listening to our colleagues and working with our leaders to find creative ways to support the evolving needs of our people and our business.” For more information, check out the firm’s Careers Portal.

