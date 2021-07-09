Galway’s Aró Digital Strategy promises 42 new jobs by 2026

The new jobs are part of a major expansion plan, which includes a research collaboration with NUI Galway.

Galway-based Aró Digital Strategy has announced it will create 12 new senior roles by September 2021, with 30 additional jobs to be made available in the next five years.

The company works with hotels nationally and internationally on their digital strategies and websites. It has recently invested €2m in a research and development unit near its base in Galway.

The jobs were announced today (9 July) as part of the company’s expansion plan which will include a research collaboration with NUI Galway Insight Centre for Data Analytics to create software to drive direct channel bookings for luxury hotels.

Of this year’s 12 jobs, three will be senior software developer roles. The appointments will be made from September, but it’s expected that all 12 new hires should be in place by the end of the year. A further 30 jobs will be provided by 2026.

The company is looking to recruit across a variety of positions including operations manager, software developers, data analysts, web developers, user experience experts and digital marketing specialists.

The research collaboration with NUI Galway will allow Aró Digital Strategy to enable its hotel clients worldwide to optimise and streamline their direct booking business.

The research will be piloted across 14 luxury hotels, two of which will be international resorts with the remainder located in Ireland.

Triona Mac Giolla Rí, director and co-founder of Aró Digital Strategy, said that through the company’s partnership with NUI Galway, the team is “looking to bring about transformative innovation and change to the entire product portfolio at Aró and luxury hotels worldwide”.

Aró Digital Strategy clients include Ballynahinch Castle, Connemara, Hayfield Manor, Cork, Titanic Hotel Belfast and Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Its international clients include the Bequia Beach Hotel in the Caribbean, The Cliff Hotel in Jamaica, Hassler Roma in Rome, The Rock Hotel Gibraltar and Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.

Speaking on behalf of NUI Galway Insight Centre, research fellow Andy Donald said: “This has been a very exciting journey for NUIG’s Insight Centre for Data Analytics, working with such an innovative commercial company as Aró Digital Strategy.

“Combing their business acumen, industry knowledge, data and design with our data analytics intelligence here at NUI Galway is the perfect combination to work towards creating cutting-edge business technology software. This is an inspiring collaboration from a data scientist’s perspective.”

The research collaboration will allow businesses the chance to work with AI and machine learning to grow their operations using an integrated platform created by experienced researchers.