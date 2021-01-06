100 software jobs announced at Genesys in Galway

The Californian company is set to expand to a new site in Galway while spreading its workforce across Ireland with remote roles.

Genesys is growing its base in Galway with 100 new roles and a move to a larger site.

Headquartered in California, Genesys uses cloud and AI technology to support contact centres and customer experience teams for clients in more than 100 countries. The company established a research and development centre in Galway in 2018 following the acquisition of AI start-up Altocloud, which was founded by Irish entrepreneurs Barry O’Sullivan and Joe Smyth as well as US-based Dan Arra.

“Galway has played an integral role for Genesys in developing innovations in the fields of cloud, digital and AI,” said O’Sullivan, who is now EVP and GM of digital and AI at Genesys.

“We are focusing on hiring world-class talent in Ireland to help deliver technologies that make it possible with our vision of experience-as-a-service.”

According to the announcement, all 100 new roles at Genesys are in software engineering, including roles based in Galway and remote positions spanning software development, cloud computing, DevOps, AI and user experience.

To allow for this expansion, Genesys will relocate to a larger site at Bonham Quay in Galway by the end of the year. This new site will be the largest Genesys R&D site in Europe at nearly 40,000 sq ft.

“We’re expanding our software R&D workforce in Ireland to support our continued business growth,” said Smyth, who is senior vice-president of research and development and site lead for Galway at Genesys.

“Ireland has a rich and diverse pool of tech talent that has been a significant contributor to our ability to deliver market-differentiating customer experience innovation. The world has changed significantly during 2020, and we expect the new state-of-the-art facility to accommodate our workforce as it evolves.”

Remote roles across Ireland

With the addition of remote roles, that workforce is set to span the country, while the new Galway facility will serve as a hub for innovation workshops, training and meeting space.

“A significant number of these roles are open location across Ireland and, as a result, Genesys has full access to the rich pool of tech talent that Ireland has to offer,” said IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin noted that this growth in the Irish footprint of Genesys is “a strong vote of confidence in the skills, talent and ability of our workforce, and of Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a destination for international investment”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, highlighted that this announcement is higher than Genesys’s initial headcount target, underscoring the company’s commitment to its Irish base.

More information on the roles available at Genesys can be found here.