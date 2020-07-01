Chicago-based tech firm George Jon to create 20 new jobs in Dublin

George Jon, a US e-discovery tech company based in Chicago, is set to open its first international office in Dublin.

Chicago-based tech firm George Jon has announced plans to open an office in Dublin, creating 20 jobs in the technology sector over the next three years.

George Jon is an e-discovery platform, product and process specialist. The Dublin base will be the tech firm’s first international office and the company’s expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

The company plans to employ local application and infrastructure engineering talent in a bid to grow its EMEA client base.

George Jon’s CEO, George Nedwick, said the need for trained e-discovery experts in international business is universal. “As the industry continues to grow and evolve, so too will George Jon’s operational and client service capabilities,” he said.

“We are very excited to take this monumental step and establish a second home in Ireland, a nation that shares our passion for innovation and champions the enterprising spirit.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added the establishment of the firm’s first international office in Dublin will “play an important role in the company’s global operations”.

George Jon’s EMEA clients includes accounting and advisory firms, multinationals, law firms and government agencies. Founded in 1997, George Jon’s e-discovery solutions involve collecting, identifying and producing electronically stored information for use in legal proceedings or formal investigations.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said he is pleased that the tech firm has chosen Dublin as the location for its first office outside the US, with the creation of 20 jobs.

“We have a strong footprint of tech companies in Dublin and I am sure the city will act as an ideal base for the company to grow its client base across the EU,” he said.

The news of George Jon’s expansion follows yesterday’s announcement (30 June) that data analytics software developer Fivetran plans to expand its Dublin-based team after raising $100m in a new funding round.