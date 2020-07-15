US recruitment tech firm to hire 25 at new Galway base

Recruitment at the new Globalization Partners base in Galway is underway, with roles in software engineering, technology leadership, UX design and more.

Globalization Partners has today (15 July) announced plans to establish a new European headquarters in Galway, hiring for 25 new technology positions immediately.

Jobs at the firm’s centre of operations in Galway will include software engineers, technology leads, help centre support, DevOps engineers, UI and UX designers and more. In total, Globalization Partners plans to create up to 100 new technology jobs over the next three years, with support from IDA Ireland.

The Boston-based company helps clients hire and retain new staff in more than 180 difference countries without setting up branch offices or subsidiaries.

Its new Galway facility, which represents an investment of tens of millions of euro, will help the company with ongoing software development in response to “growing demand for its solution”.

Ciaran O’Toole, who joined Globalization Partners in June of this year, will lead the technology team in Galway as its senior director in software engineering. O’Toole previously held leadership positions at SmartBear and Synchronoss Technologies.

Globalization Partners CTO Gerard Keating said now is an “ideal time” to join the new team in Galway. “We are in an exciting period as a company in which we are shifting our solution to automate and scale. Ciaran’s team is critical as we map our technology to our long-term business plan.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The decision by Globalization Partners to establish its European operations centre in Galway will accelerate Ireland’s reputation as a location to manage EMEA operations in the Global Employer of Record and workforce management space.

“This investment is a great win for Galway and the west region, which boasts a rich and diverse talent pool.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that the Government will be “working hard to secure further investment for all parts of Ireland, as the economy recovers from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

To learn more about jobs at the company, visit its careers portal here.