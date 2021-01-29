Globalization Partners to ramp up hiring plans in Galway

Recruitment tech firm Globalization Partners plans to bring its total headcount in Ireland to around 130 employees by the end of this year.

US company Globalization Partners is set to expand its team in Ireland. The recruitment technology firm has said it will hire more than 300 new people around the world in 2021, with 150 of these roles planned for EMEA and around 80 for Galway.

Last July, the company announced that it was establishing a new European base in Galway to help with its ongoing software development. It planned to take on 25 technology employees immediately and create up to 100 new technology jobs over three years.

Globalization Partners confirmed to Siliconrepublic.com that it now employs 47 people in the region and is ramping up its recruitment efforts. It plans to hire more than 80 people in 2021, bringing its total headcount in Ireland to 130 by the end of the year.

Around half of these jobs will be in technology, a quarter in sales and marketing, and the rest in legal, project management and HR. The company is currently recruiting in Galway for positions in software engineering, privacy and compliance, product management and more.

The recruitment drive is part of an international expansion, driven by accelerated interest in hiring remote workers around the world. Boston-headquartered Globalization Partners develops an AI-driven platform to help hire employees on behalf of companies in countries where the business isn’t registered. Its aim is help clients avoid complex legal issues and expand into new territories more quickly.

The company said that it saw 70pc year-on-year customer growth in 2020. Having doubled its international headcount last year, Globalization Partners plans to double it again by the end of 2021, bringing its global workforce to around 600 people.

Diane Albano, the company’s chief revenue officer, said: “Things have changed permanently; we have witnessed the progression of remote work leap forward 10 or 15 years in 2020.

“Companies are thinking differently and as more and more look to hire the best talent no matter where they are located, they are seizing the opportunity that comes with hiring global remote teams.”

EMEA vice-president Nick Adams added that the company has signed “key partnerships” with companies in industries such as payroll, accounting and legal in the last year, and expects this momentum to accelerate in 2021.