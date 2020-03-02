Fitness software firm Glofox to open R&D centre in Belfast

All Advice People Employers Jobs
From left: Derek Andrews, Invest NI; and Conor O’Loughlin, Glofox. Image: Invest NI

2 hours ago

Irish gym software company Glofox is expanding with a new R&D hub in Belfast, creating 12 jobs.

Dublin-based Glofox has announced its first major investment in Northern Ireland with a new R&D centre in Belfast that it said will support its rapid international growth plans. The fitness management software firm will create 12 jobs at the site, with roles in product management and software engineering.

There will also be opportunities for graduates, the company added. Invest NI said it has offered £96,000 towards creating the new jobs.

Glofox provides software solutions for fitness studios, gyms and global fitness franchises. This includes providing management, sales and marketing capabilities, as well as payment processing for customers in more than 50 countries.

“The fitness industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally,” said Conor O’Loughlin, co-founder and CEO of Glofox.

“To respond to industry growth, we are rapidly scaling our product and engineering teams and our new centre will play a key role in contributing towards our company development. Belfast is a great fit for us in terms of the specific skills we require to build the success of our brand.”

Funding success

Derek Andrews, head of international investment at Invest NI, said: “We are pleased to welcome Glofox to Northern Ireland as it establishes its new R&D centre in Belfast.

“Our support has allowed the company to bring its innovative software to NI and create 12 new roles within the company.”

Glofox was one of a number of companies backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Silicon Valley Bank. The company also received $10m last May in a funding round led by London-headquartered Octopus Ventures.

This wasn’t the firm’s first major funding round, having secured €2m in 2017 from seasoned SaaS investors, including Notion Capital, Partech Ventures, Tribal.vc and Enterprise Ireland.

Glofox, which was founded in 2013, now has offices in Dublin, LA and Sydney.

By Colm Gorey

As an award-winning editor for Consumer Magazine of the Year 2013, Colm joined Siliconrepublic.com in January 2014 as a journalist covering AI, IoT, science and anything that will get us to Mars quicker. When not trying to get his hands on the latest gaming release, he can be found lost in a sea of Wikipedia articles on obscure historic battles and countries that don't exist anymore or watching classic Simpsons episodes far too many times to count.

