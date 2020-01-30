Granite Digital is bringing 50 new jobs to Dublin, Cork and Galway

Granite Digital will be hiring for data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts, software developers, creative roles and UX designers.

Today (30 January), digital agency Granite Digital is announcing plans to create 50 new jobs in Dublin, Cork and Galway. Through the new hires, the company plans to grow its team to 100 people over the next three years.

Available positions at the company will include data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts, software developers, creative roles and UX designers, all of which will help the company provide a range of digital services to its clients, from web design to SEO consulting.

The company’s recruitment campaign will be aimed at experienced professionals as well as graduates for its Granite academy programme.

Established in Cork in 2008, Granite Digital has reported “significant growth” in recent years, more than doubling its annual revenue in the past three years to €5m. Its client base currently includes more than 1,400 organisations such as Enterprise Ireland, UCC, UCD, Bons Secours Health System, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon.

The company has also said it plans to invest in “emerging technologies and growth areas such as data analytics, cloud technologies, augmented reality and virtual reality”.

Increased demand for engaging websites

Granite Digital CEO Conor Buckley referenced the positive impacts the announcement will bring to all three of its Irish bases.

“We’re delighted to announce our plan to almost double the current team at Granite Digital,” he said. “We have a strong presence in Dublin, Cork and Galway and it’s fantastic to be able to create further quality employment opportunities in these regions.

“The demand for customer-focused, engaging websites and applications has grown exponentially in recent years and we’ve experienced significant growth on the back of this.”

Minister of State and Cork TD Jim Daly added: “The dedication and hard work of the team, particularly over the years of the recession, has led them to the success of this major announcement today.

“Their story also goes to show how a world-class business such as Granite can grow from just a small base in rural Ireland to a large multinational business trading in the capital city, when the adequate infrastructure is provided to allow it to thrive.”