Professional services firm Grant Thornton to recruit 48 in Belfast

Professional services firm Grant Thornton has revealed today (8 October) that it will invest £4m in its operation in Northern Ireland (NI), creating 48 roles in Belfast. It is a member of Grant Thornton International Limited, which operates in more than 120 countries around the globe.

“Grant Thornton is one of the world’s leading assurance, tax and advisory firms. This latest investment in the Northern Ireland operation is to establish new consultancy activities in Belfast, with the average salaries above the private sector median,” commented Des Gartland, executive director of regional business at Invest NI.

Invest NI has offered Grant Thornton £240,000 worth of support towards the new positions. Gartland continued: “This was a mobile project with high-value jobs that could have been located elsewhere, so we are pleased that our support was able to help secure the investment for Northern Ireland.”

Richard Gillan, managing partner at Grant Thornton NI, noted that the company had more than trebled its turnover in the past four years. “This is an exciting and continued period of growth for Grant Thornton locally … Recently, we have witnessed a significant uplift in the provision of holistic strategic consulting advice, including in relation to Brexit. These new jobs represent a substantial investment in response to such demand.”

Gillan stated that the firm is recruiting change management experts, IT consultants, economic experts and cyber specialists.

In terms of jobs creation, October has gotten off to a healthy start. Last week, we reported that a total 216 roles were created across Ireland, 150 of which were in Galway, announced by mobile and IoT management services firm Soti.

September was an incredible month for jobs for Ulster. Out of 2,343 new positions that we reported on, 993 were announced in Ulster. Normally, Dublin and Leinster comfortably outpace other regions in Ireland, so to have the spotlight be on the Northern province is a welcome change.