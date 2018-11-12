All Advice People Employers Jobs
Grant Thornton to hire 400 over the next two years
From left: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, TD, and Mick McAteer, managing partner at Grant Thornton. Image: Shane O’Neill/SON Photographic

Financial services firm Grant Thornton will grow its employee headcount by one-third and hire 400 over the course of the next two years.

The company has said that it is seeking applicants both from accounting and non-accounting backgrounds who can bring specialist sector knowledge to the range of positions on offer. There are vacant roles in financial services advisory, tax and audit, as well as specialist consulting positions in areas such as cyber, forensics, technology and aviation. One-half of the available 400 roles will be allocated to new graduates.

The roles will primarily be based at Grant Thornton’s head office in Dublin; however, there are also opportunities at its hubs in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick and Longford. This represents a growth in employee headcount of one-third.

To accommodate the significant expansion, the firm has moved into a custom-built new facility in Dublin’s City Quay with a total of 115,000 sq ft of floor space. It is hoped that with this expansion, Grant Thornton can reach its target of more than 25pc growth in client revenue by 2020.

“The financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy,” commented Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, TD, “and Government is committed to supporting the creation of high-calibre jobs in the sector through investment by firms such as Grant Thornton.

“This will provide skilled professionals and new graduates with valuable opportunities to work with Grant Thornton, not just in Dublin, but across the firm’s locations in Ireland and as part of its global network.”

Mick McAteer, managing partner of Grant Thornton, added: “The role of accountants is evolving, as is the regulatory, political and legal landscape, and the needs of our clients within that. We are trusted advisers to a growing Irish and international client base on just about every facet of their business today, across consulting and advisory services.

“With new growth comes further diversification and the need for exceptional people from a range of backgrounds to ensure Grant Thornton is primed to make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

