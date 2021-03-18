Green Rebel Marine’s latest deal lands 30 new jobs for Cork and Limerick

Green Rebel Marine is set to hire across field engineering, technical manufacturing and data analysis and processing as part of its €7m investment in IDS Monitoring.

Green Rebel Marine, the offshore windfarm management company set up by Cork businessperson Pearse Flynn last year, has acquired a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data company IDS Monitoring. The deal involves an investment of almost €7m and will create 30 new jobs in Cork and Limerick over the next two years.

IDS Monitoring designs, manufactures and supports state-of-the-art data-acquisition systems that monitor key parameters offshore. Its flagship technology is used on hundreds of data buoys in more than 30 countries.

Green Rebel Marine will be joined by the Geophysics Division, the Aerial Survey Team, Vessel Operations and other specialist groups to form a “well-resourced, one-stop solution for detailed marine surveying off the Irish coast”, the company said.

IDS is the latest in a series of Green Rebel Marine acquisitions. It follows the company’s investments in Crosshaven Boatyard and a DA42 multi-purpose survey aircraft, for example, which are both in Co Cork.

Commenting on the investment, Flynn said: “Through our series of strategic acquisitions, Green Rebel Marine is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power-generation equipment offshore.

“The acquisition of IDS Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work.

“I look forward to working further with the team at IDS-Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future. We will be bringing on board an outstanding team with leading and, most importantly, proven technology.”

John Wallace of IDS Monitoring said: “Last year, IDS Monitoring and Green Rebel Marine began discussions and from the outset it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions.

“The discussions that followed culminated in IDS Monitoring joining the Green Rebel Marine group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements. We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of floating light detection and ranging solutions.”

The new jobs will span field engineering, technical manufacturing and data analysis and processing. They will be advertised on Green Rebel Marine’s LinkedIn profile and its careers page soon.