HealthBeacon to triple its team after signing multimillion-dollar deal

A new deal will see the Irish medtech company’s smart injection care management system rolled out in the US and Canada later this year.

HealthBeacon plans to triple its workforce over the next two years after signing a multimillion-dollar deal with a North American brand.

The Irish medtech company, which has developed a system to help people manage injectable medication at home, said new jobs would be created on the back of this deal.

At the end of last year, HealthBeacon raised €5.5m in an oversubscribed funding round and said it would grow its team from 30 people to 100 over the next two years.

It currently has a workforce of 50 employees, but is now planning to triple this headcount to 150 in a two-year period. New jobs will be spread across the company’s headquarters in Dublin and its US base.

HealthBeacon was founded in 2013 by Jim Joyce and Kieran Daly. It has developed a Smart Sharps Bin and a companion app to help patients manage injectable medications, adhere to treatment schedules, and safely dispose of used sharps.

This system was launched in 2014 and is now available in 15 global markets. The company has raised €18m in funding so far.

Its new partnership is with Hamilton Beach Brands, a US company that markets and distributes household appliances.

The deal will see HealthBeacon’s smart injection care management system rolled out in the US and Canada later this year under the new brand name Hamilton Beach Health.

“Our strategic partnership will enable the HealthBeacon innovative adherence system to be accessible to millions of patients in the US and Canada that rely on taking critical medications by injections at home,” said Joyce, who is CEO of HealthBeacon.

“By leveraging the Hamilton Beach brand and the company’s supply chain capabilities, we will be well positioned to accelerate our plans to supply and support these large consumer markets.”

Greg Trepp, president and CEO of Hamilton Beach Brands, added that the deal will help his company expand in the home health and wellness market.

“Our goal is to build upon the success of this system that has been established in several global markets,” he said. “We look forward to making it easier for patients in the US and Canada to manage their injectable medications.”