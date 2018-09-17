Cloud-based start-up HealthKit to hire 10 in Cork

Australian start-up HealthKit will open its EMEA office in Cork, creating 10 new roles in Munster over the next nine months.

HealthKit, a global cloud-based healthcare management platform, has today (17 September) opened its EMEA office in Cork, Ireland.

The company took the opportunity to announce that it will create 10 highly skilled jobs over the next nine months. HealthKit expects to eventually further increase its Munster-based headcount and its global employee numbers to 70 by 2019.

The health start-up is currently investing in its support and market expansion team. It said it expects its technical development team to come online in the next six to 12 months.

HealthKit’s free-to-use software platform helps health practitioners manage patient records and administrative tasks in cloud. It said that streamlining time-consuming tasks such as invoicing and booking increases efficiency and allows practitioners to focus on improving patient outcomes.

The company was founded in 2012 by Alison Hardacre (CEO) and Lachlan Wheeler, both former employees of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

HealthKit claims to have accepted more than 5m appointments through its platform globally in the past year. It anticipates that this figure will double in the next two years and said the Cork office will be instrumental in this growth.

“After two years of preparation, we are delighted to launch our first overseas office in Ireland,” said Hardacre. “Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice.

“Our new European base will give us the reach and 24-hour customer support needed to achieve our ultimate goal: using disruptive technology to achieve the best possible healthcare outcomes for practitioners and patients worldwide.”

In other jobs news today, tech behemoth Microsoft revealed 200 roles in Sandyford at its Dublin campus. Half of these roles will be in the areas of software engineering and AI.