HighRoads to hire 20 at Northern Ireland software engineering hub

Health plan technology firm HighRoads has unveiled plans for a new product development centre in Belfast to support its continued growth. It also confirmed that it will recruit at least 20 professionals for the hub over the next three years.

The firm is seeking individuals with expertise in engineering, product management and engineering operations to support the creation and expansion of its health plan product data management solution.

Invest NI has offered the company close to £100,000 to secure the project for Northern Ireland and create new roles. Invest NI head of international investment Derek Andrews said: “On the basis of available talent and our cost-effective business environment, HighRoads has chosen Northern Ireland as the location for this all-important team, which will support the development of new initiatives and products.

“The jobs created will pay well above the Northern Ireland private sector median and will contribute £1.18m in salaries annually to the economy. These jobs offer excellent opportunities to experienced and skilled software engineers with the ability to work in Java, JavaScript, AWS and Salesforce.”

Ajay Bhandari, SVP of engineering at HighRoads, added: “The market opportunity for our product is substantial and we need to expand our software capability and capacity to enable us to take advantage of that. The Belfast technology team will be critical to the development of our product offerings and we are very much looking forward to building and benefiting from the team.”

Bhandari also noted the potential of its broad platform system P2 Advance, to which the firm attributes its projected growth. “P2 Advance supports the entire continuum of healthcare plan creation and is an innovative solution that helps our clients produce customisable, flexible and scalable health plans that retain customers, drive new revenue streams and sustain profitable pricing.”

