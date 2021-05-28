13 companies hiring fintech professionals right now

Looking for a job in the fintech industry? From professional services firms to global payments giants, here are some of the companies hiring across Ireland.

Fintech has become a powerhouse of an industry. With the acceleration of digital transformation, it has become very difficult for companies working within the finance space to avoid the adoption of technology.

With this in mind, finance companies, start-ups, banks and professional consultancy firms have been steadily growing their fintech-focused teams, and many are on the lookout for new recruits across a wide variety of roles, from financial technology consulting to software development.

Here are just a few of the companies currently hiring for fintech roles in Ireland right now.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture provides strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services.

It’s looking to hire a finance transformation manager and consultant, as well as a SAP financial accounting and controlling associate manager who can build tech solutions that transform clients’ finance systems.

Aon

Aon is a multinational corporation that provides risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and investment banking.

The company is currently looking to hire for a number of roles at its Dublin base, including an app developer, a senior data analyst, a commercial lead and a global employee benefit technology analyst.

Citi

Banking and financial services firm Citi is a major fintech player and its Dublin team is heavily focused on emerging technologies such as blockchain.

The banking giant is looking to fill multiple roles at the moment, including a transaction services analyst, a full-stack mobile developer, a senior developer and a software development engineer.

Deloitte

Deloitte is a multinational professional services firm, and it is recruiting in the areas of risk and advisory, blockchain and financial transformation.

Specific roles currently on offer include IT audit technology assurance consultants, automation consultants in digital finance and finance strategy, and operating consultants and managers.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics and insights company that provides commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses. In terms of fintech, the company provides risk analytics for finance companies.

Dun & Bradstreet is currently looking for software engineers, data operations analysts, a data engineer and a product manager.

EY

EY, another global professional services firm, is recruiting mid-level data engineers, technology consultants and finance data managers.

The company is also looking for a director of transaction support in financial services strategy and transactions.

Fenergo

Last month, Irish fintech and regtech company Fenergo announced plans to hire for 100 new jobs in Dublin by the end of this year. It said it would be looking for new hires across professional services, engineering, finance, regulation, customer success, HR and sales.

At the moment, the company is hiring for a number of roles including cloud engineer, DevOps engineer and project manager.

Fidelity Investments

Global finance company Fidelity Investments has implemented an accelerated hiring programme over the last few months, growing its tech teams in Dublin and Galway. It is continuing to hire for roles in software, cloud, cybersecurity and site reliability engineering.

The company’s VP of technology management, Eimear Coffey said: “These roles are supporting multiple business units within Fidelity and offer exciting opportunities.”

KPMG

One of the world’s largest accounting firms, KPMG, has been on somewhat of a hiring spree over the past 18 months. Last year it announced plans to hire 800 new staff in Ireland and February this year saw the company increase its Northern Ireland operations further with a new tech hub.

KPMG is currently looking to fill roles in financial services consulting, as well as a payments director, a compliance analyst, a cloud security associate director, a data analytics manager and more.

Liberty IT

As the the technology wing of Liberty Mutual Insurance, Liberty IT focuses on insurtech and is regularly looking to fill a wide range of technology roles in Dublin and Belfast.

The company’s talent acquisition partner, Stephen Killilea, said: “We are currently hiring software engineers and software delivery leaders to help us deliver these products and real value to Liberty Mutual and their millions of customers globally.”

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard, which is well-known for its fintech presence, is hiring across a number of areas at the moment.

The company is currently recruiting for blockchain software engineers, product managers, systems analysts, technical leads and software developers.

Payslip

Mayo-based fintech company Payslip recently announced plans to hire 150 new employees in Dublin and Mayo after securing €8.3m in funding.

The company plans to hire across a range of roles including software developers, engineers, project managers, tech support and customer success roles. Current advertised roles include a senior front-end developer, an integration developer and a user acceptance tester.

PwC

Consultancy firm PwC is looking to fill a number of fintech roles in the areas of tax technology, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Specifically, roles currently available include a privacy manager, a Salesforce solutions architect, a data specialist and an advanced analytics manager.

