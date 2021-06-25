16 companies hiring for infosec and cybersecurity roles

Looking for a new opportunity in the world of cybersecurity? From security specialists to cyber consultants, here are some of the roles available.

This week on Silicon Republic we looked at all things related to infosec, from the skills needed to work in the industry to an inside look at what a career in cybersecurity is really like.

We also examined the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage, with roles that have become more important than ever in a constantly evolving industry.

For those looking for a new challenge within the infosec space, there are plenty of companies hiring for a variety of roles, from cloud security specialists to data privacy analysts. Many of these roles are in Ireland, but there are also some opportunities further afield.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture provides strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services. Earlier this week, the company announced the creation of 500 new jobs for Ireland, with the vast majority based at new Munster regional hub.

It’s also currently looking to hire for a number of security roles including a threat intelligence consultant, a security practitioner, a cloud security specialist and security solution architect.

A-Lign

Security and compliance provider A-Lign announced plans to open its first Irish office in Galway last month, creating 40 jobs over the next five years.

The company’s director of EMEA and APAC, Ty Brush, said the market demand for security and compliance audits and certifications has continued to increase across the globe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recruitment for the new Galway jobs is due to begin later this year. More information can be found at A-Lign’s website.

Aon

Aon is a multinational corporation that provides risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and investment banking.

The company currently has a number of security roles available around the world including cybersecurity consultants, an information security lead, an incident response analyst and a security testing manager.

Avanade

Avanade provides IT consulting and services focused on the Microsoft platform.

The company is currently looking to fill a number of infosec roles including an application security consultant, a data protection consultant, a cyber defence consultant and a Microsoft security analyst.

Citi

Global banking company Citi has a team in Dublin that is heavily focused on emerging technologies such as blockchain.

In terms of security roles, the banking giant is looking to hire a securities and derivatives analyst, an EMEA HR data privacy and enterprise risk senior analyst, and a third-party risk lead analyst.

Deloitte

As a professional services firm, Deloitte offers consultancy services to companies around technology, assurance and advisory with a focus on disruptive technologies such as blockchain and augmented reality.

In Ireland, the company is currently looking to hire a cyber cloud security engineer and a cybersecurity engineer.

Dun & Bradstreet

Data player Dun and Bradstreet also focuses on cutting-edge technologies with the aim of being at the forefront of the business data analytics industry.

It currently has a number of infosec roles based in India, including data security engineers, an incident response director, principal security engineers and senior cyber defence analysts.

EY

As another major consultancy firm, EY is always looking for experienced technology consultants in a variety of areas including cybersecurity.

Current vacancies in Ireland include an ICS/OT security manager, a data privacy manager, a cyber risk manager, an IT risk assurance and a senior risk consultant.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services software company Fidelity Investments announced plans to expand its tech teams in Dublin and Galway earlier this year.

For those looking for a job in cybersecurity, the company’s current vacancies in Ireland include a senior cybersecurity assessor, a cybersecurity penetration tester and a senior technology risk analyst.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Another recent jobs announcement was from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which announced 150 new high-tech jobs at its Irish operation at the end of March.

Some of the current security roles available at the company include a senior network security engineer in Kildare and a graduate security operations analyst and an early-career information security analyst in Galway.

Integrity360

Earlier this week, cybersecurity company Integrity360 announced plans to expand its workforce in Ireland after securing a major strategic investment.

The company plans to hire across a range of disciplines, including in managed security services and supporting fields.

Currently, it’s looking to hire a senior cyber risk and assurance adviser, a cyber services manager and a network security engineer.

KPMG

KPMG has been expanding its technology offering, with a recent investment announcement in Belfast focusing on digital consultancy services in cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

Currently, KPMG is looking to hire for a number of security roles in both Dublin and Belfast, including an associate director in cloud and cybersecurity, a penetration tester and a digital forensics and incident response specialist.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard has a growing presence at its tech hub in Dublin, having announced plans to create 1,500 jobs there last year.

The company is always looking for people in the area of security with current roles including a security engineer, a business security officer, and vice-president of security design enablement.

PwC

Consultancy firm PwC has been steadily expanding its cybersecurity footprint, including a recent partnership with Palo Alto Networks.

In Ireland, the company is hiring a privacy manager in cyber consulting and a senior associate in compliance and regulation advisory.

Workhuman

Workhuman develops an integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform, and it has job openings across a range of technology areas including infosec.

Current vacancies at the company include a senior IT security engineer and a senior network engineer.

Zalando

Fashion technology platform Zalando has a growing presence in Dublin at its new office on Windmill Lane. The company also announced a ‘collective break’ for its global workforce in response to the work put in during the pandemic.

In terms of security roles, Zalando in Ireland is currently looking for a senior security and privacy expert and a principal security and privacy expert.