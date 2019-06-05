We’re hiring! Want to join an evolving technology news team?

Are you our next great editorial hire? Get in touch if you want to help us deliver the best in sci-tech news on Siliconrepublic.com.

Since going online in 2001, Siliconrepublic.com has gone from being Ireland’s No 1 resource for science and technology news, with countless awards to its name, to one of the leading online publications in Europe with more than half-a-million pageviews each month and growing.

We are now seeking to add some new talent to our award-winning editorial team and want to hear from writers and editors with a passion for technology news – be that analysing the business of technology, surveying the next big thing on the start-up scene, dissecting the next wave of ICT or uncovering the details of the latest data security breach.

Our coverage examines the intersection of STEM industries and society, and we also highlight issues such as the need to increase diversity and inclusion in STEM.

Who should apply?

If you have a qualification in journalism or a related discipline and a passion for technology news, we want to hear from you. Experience in sub-editing a definite plus.

The specifics we are looking for include (but are not limited to):

Examples of great storytelling through online media (experience writing in a variety of contexts – news, features, interviews and commercial content – would be of great interest)

A good nose for a story and the ability to generate new ideas

Content editing (particularly in online media, and especially in WordPress)

A keen eye for detail, a meticulous approach to spelling and grammar, and exceptional command of the English language

The confidence to hold your own in discussion with industry leaders

Supportive team players who can deliver an assignment on deadline as well as organise their own workflow as needed

The ability to work under pressure in a busy newsroom environment

Knowledge of media law

The qualities that will make applicants really stand out include:

Substantial proofreading and sub-editing experience

Experience with audiovisual content

Experience managing social media accounts

Knowledge of SEO best practices

Experience with photo-editing software (preferably Photoshop or GIMP)

Proven examples of problem-solving and troubleshooting in a digital media context

Enthusiasm for online media

A sense of humour

If this sounds like you, and you want to come and work with a fun and dynamic team, send us your CV along with a cover letter explaining what you can bring to the Silicon Republic editorial team.

Please send your application to jobs@siliconrepublic.com with the subject line ‘Editorial application’ before midnight (IST) on 16 June 2019. We’ll contact successful applicants directly to arrange interviews and tests.