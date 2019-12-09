Tech solutions company Horizon8 to bring 50 new jobs to Cork

The company opened its European headquarters in Cork on Friday, announcing plans to hire engineers, developers and business consultants.

Technology solutions company Horizon8 last week (6 December) opened its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland.

The company set up in 2004 as HengTian – a strategic partnership between Boston-based State Street, and Hangzhou-based Insigma Technology and Zhejiang University, and has since rebranded to Horizon8.

The Cork office is the first European site for Horizon8, expanding from its current base in Boston. It also has subsidiaries in Shanghai and Hefei in eastern China.

An Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD commented on the official opening: “This announcement is great news for Cork and indeed Ireland. With up to 50 jobs planned, Horizon8 is placing a significant vote of confidence in the Irish Market and further demonstrates our competitive position in attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

“All of these roles will be for high-skilled workers, including engineers, developers and business consultants. As a Government, we have been committed to making sure that there is a strong pipeline of job opportunities outside of Dublin and today’s announcement reaffirms this.”

‘A deep talent pool’

Robert Williams, chairperson of Horizon8, said: “We are delighted to launch our European headquarters in Cork.

“Through our presence in Ireland we are ideally placed to serve a growing international client base, building on the successful work we have carried out over the past 15 years.”

The company’s managing director in Europe Patrick Horgan commented on the choosing of Cork for the headquarters, citing its offering of “access to a deep talent pool, European connectivity and, most importantly, a location which is surrounded by best in class academic institutions”.

He added: “Through our collaboration with University College Cork, we are committed to driving R&D innovation in Ireland. We look forward to building our presence here in the coming years and creating jobs but also new, cutting-edge solutions for our customers around the world.”

The new investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.