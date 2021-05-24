All Advice People Employers Jobs
A close-up of a person's hands working on a laptop in a brightly lit room.
Kerry company HR Buddy to expand, creating 12 new roles

The roles will be spread across HR, IT and business development and hiring will take place over the next 18 months.

Human resources company HR Buddy will create 12 new jobs across Ireland over the next 18 months.

Headquartered in Killorglin, Co Kerry HR Buddy’s expansion follows the company’s successful launch of its online portal earlier this year.

It specifically provides outsourced consultancy and compliance documentation to employers who do not operate with their own in-house HR department.

The company was founded in 2017 by Damien McCarthy and Michael Spillane and originally offered traditional HR consultancy since 2017, under the name of Killarney HR and Payroll.

Now under its new name, it aims to bring HR online provides businesses with 24/7 access to protection, expert advice and guidance for a monthly fee.

While the company currently has just two employees, the company’s rapid growth will see it hire three people in 2021 with a further nine hires planned for 2022. The roles will be equally spread across HR, IT and business development.

HR Buddy’s founder and CEO, Damien McCarthy, said the team took the decision to invest in a future-proofed solution to solve HR challenges following its pivot to the changing work environment.

“In a post-pandemic world where hybrid working is a reality, it will be vital for businesses across Ireland to have the right HR support in place. We believe that HR Buddy is ideally placed to capitalise on this and grow over the coming years,” he said.

“We feel that now is the right time to scale up our business and we need the right people to do this.”

The expansion at HR Buddy follows growth at Mayo-based Payslip, a payroll management company that announced plans to hire 150 new employees following an €8.3m investment.

Roles at Payslip will span customer success, tech support, software development, engineering and project management.

By Jenny Darmody

Jenny Darmody became the deputy editor of Silicon Republic in 2020, having worked as the careers editor until June 2019. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

