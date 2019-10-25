Huawei to open new Dublin office, creating 100 jobs

Huawei has opened a new ‘state-of-the art’ office in Dublin as it continues to invest in Ireland.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has unveiled a new facility in Dublin and announced the creation of 100 new roles in the capital.

The company aims to have the roles filled in the next three years, with 30 of these positions expected to be filled by the end of 2019. Currently, Huawei employs 180 staff across its Dublin, Cork and Athlone hubs.

Huawei rotating chairperson Guo Ping, who is in Ireland to celebrate the news, said: “When Huawei first opened our office in Dublin we had only four employees. Fifteen years later, we have 180 staff.

“The business in Ireland has significantly grown and as we have grown, so too has Ireland. We appreciate the trust and support of our customers and individual consumers along the journey.

“Through challenging times, Ireland showed resilience and now is one of the most successful economies in Europe. Huawei admires the resiliency and determination of the Irish people because these values are at the core of our business too,” Ping added.

“Ireland has an open economy and a highly skilled talent pool, and today’s announcement of 100 jobs and the opening of a new Dublin office will drive our long-term investment and cooperation focus here.”

In August, Huawei announced that it would make a further investment of €70m in its Irish research and development operations over the next three years.

Minister Pat Breen, TD, added: “[Huawei’s] expansion is a great endorsement of Ireland’s ability to provide an enterprise-friendly environment that allows companies such as Huawei to grow and prosper. I wish them every success in their wonderful, state-of-the art offices here in Dublin.”

