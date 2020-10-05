Varadkar announces 206 new jobs at ‘high-growth’ IDA-backed companies

The 206 new jobs in Sligo, Cork, Kildare and Dublin will be spread across the technology and business service sectors.

Today (5 October), Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, joined IDA Ireland to announce the creation of 206 jobs across seven high-growth companies based in Ireland.

The investment into job creation in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork will be supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

The agency, which is responsible for attracting and retaining inward foreign direct investment into Ireland, said that the country remains a “compelling location” for early-stage start-up companies setting up in Europe.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, commented: “I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support as they embed themselves into Ireland’s business ecosystem.

“I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments, which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work-life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.”

The jobs

The 206 new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors, in areas such as sales and marketing, software development and tech support.

The US and European companies creating new jobs across Ireland are as follows:

US-based fibre optic and data centre installation services company National Technologies is opening its EMEA headquarters in Park West, Dublin – this is the company’s first international operation outside the US and will see 52 roles created over the next three years

Eliatra, an IT services and solutions company focused on big data, cloud services and security, plans to locate its new product development and European headquarters in Sligo, hiring 15 people over the next three years in areas such as product development, technical support, sales and marketing roles

UK-headquartered Hellios, which supplies information and risk management technology, plans to create 24 new developer roles at its new software development centre in Dublin

Search engine optimisation tech company Moz has established a customer success team in Cork – the team is working out of the Glandore office, which will initially host 10 jobs for customer support executives and account managers to support expansion into the European market

Oregon-headquartered Nulia has chosen Dublin as the location for its EMEA headquarters – the company is ramping up its Dublin team and plans to employ 40 or more people across sales, customer success, software engineering, data science and operations

ProSearch plans to expand its existing operation in Dublin, which helps provide discovery technology to corporate legal departments and law firms, creating 45 new roles in Ireland over the next three years in IT and data centre operations, data privacy and security, forensics and other e-discovery services related to data processing, project management and advanced review analytics support

Safety and risk management software firm Simple But Needed plans to expand from San Francisco to Kildare, employing 20 people over three years in the areas of sales, product support, customer success and engineering sales personnel

Shanahan commented: “Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains intact despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and IDA Ireland continues to compete strongly for every investment won for Ireland.”

Varadkar added: “These jobs, which are spread over Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Sligo, show that we have the right environment, across the country, to attract new and emerging high-tech companies. All of these companies have been identified as having high growth potential and are working on some really exciting projects.”