MEP Deirdre Clune and ILC Dover CEO Fran DiNuzzo open the new plant. Image: Darragh Kane

ILC Dover creates 70 new jobs in Cork

2 hours ago49 Views

Innovation is in the DNA of ILC Dover.

ILC Dover is creating 70 jobs at its new manufacturing facility at Blarney Business Park, Cork.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, equipped with 10,500 sq ft of cleanroom capability, will enable the global leader in flexible containment solutions for the pharma industry to meet sustained market demand for its packaging solutions.

‘From developing the spacesuits that enabled Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to walk on the moon, to highly effective containment solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, the company has always driven breakthrough solutions’
– DEIRDRE CLUNE

The expansion to the new facility has created 70 new positions, with 30 of these roles already filled in recent months.

They put a man on the moon

ILC Dover has been operational in Cork since 2007 at a site in Little Island. The company is now actively recruiting for the new facility, with upcoming and open roles in production and quality, materials management, and engineering. It is also seeking operators and those with experience of cleanroom environments.

The company has diversified into various sectors, including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, personal care, food and beverage, chemical, aerospace, healthcare, and government agencies.

“For more than a decade ILC Dover has been based in Cork, and our positive experience and engagement here has led to this new investment and our continued confidence in the Irish labour market. In manufacturing terms, we can source the best talent to operate to high-quality standards and provide a great fit with the innovative culture of ILC Dover,” said CEO and president Fran DiNuzzo.

“Today’s official opening of the new Cork facility is an important next step in our commitment to Ireland and to our pharmaceutical clients in Europe and beyond.”

More than 30 roles are currently open with ILC Dover for people with various levels of experience, from administrative to professional qualifications.

“Innovation is in the DNA of ILC Dover, which operates across a number of market sectors. From developing the spacesuits that enabled Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to walk on the moon, to highly effective containment solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, the company has always driven breakthrough solutions,” said MEP Deirdre Clune.

John Kennedy
By John Kennedy

Editor John Kennedy is an award-winning technology journalist. He joined Silicon Republic in 2002 to become the fulcrum of the company’s news service He was recipient of the Irish Internet Association’s NetVisionary Technology Journalist Award 2005 and Siliconrepublic.com has been awarded ‘Best Technology Site’ at the Irish Web Awards seven times. In 2011 he received the David Manley Award commending him for his dedication to covering entrepreneurs. His interests include all things technological, music, movies, reading, history, gaming and losing the occasional game of poker.

