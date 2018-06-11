Derry-based pharmaceutical specialist iMed to hire 14

Following the expansion of its state-of-the-art facility at Draperstown, pharmaceutical wholesale importer iMed will take on 14 new employees across a variety of roles.

Derry-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company iMed has announced today the creation of 14 jobs at its site in Draperstown with the support of Invest NI. The new roles will add a total of £350,000 worth of salaries to the Northern Irish economy.

The 14 positions will include a range of managerial, specialist and manufacturing roles, half of which are already in place.

iMed is an pharmaceutical wholesale importer with regulatory approved in-house manufacturing for repackaging and relabelling of prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. It has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Draperstown to help drive iMed Group International’s expansion in Great Britain and European markets.

Speaking about the investment, co-owners Laurence O’Kane and Paul Murphy said: “iMed operates in a highly regulated sector, requiring extensive batch traceability and label conformity. Invest NI support towards job creation and upskilling our workforce will give us the resources needed to scale the business quickly and increase our market share.

“These measures enabled us to achieve a step change in capacity and output, safeguarding our competitiveness in a rapidly changing market.

“Our new facility consolidates our manufacturing activity across the group, creating cost efficiencies and will enable us to respond promptly to forthcoming changes in legislation.”

Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of life sciences and scaling, welcomed iMed’s decision of expand and consolidate its manufacturing capabilities in the region, saying that it was positive news “both for [the mid Ulster] life sciences sector and wider manufacturing industry”.

She added: “This is a strategic investment designed to build on the momentum iMed has built to date and position the company to capitalise on future growth opportunities.

This announcement is one of many exciting jobs development that have been revealed since the start of June. We also reported on the 187 jobs created in Wicklow and Kilkenny due to the expansion of energy services provider Crowley Carbon. Last week alone, more than 500 roles were announced across the island of Ireland.