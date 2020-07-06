All Advice People Employers Jobs
Software firm Inbotiqa to hire for new technology hub in Belfast
The UK company will hire for 14 new roles at the hub, spanning QA testing, machine learning engineering and tech support.

Financial services software provider Inbotiqa is opening a new tech hub in Belfast. The company will hire 14 people to work at the hub, recruitment for which is already underway.

The new positions span a number of areas, including QA testing, machine learning engineering, technical implementation and tech support.

Led out of London, Inbotiqa specialises in AI and machine learning to help clients streamline workloads. Its YUDOmail feature, for example, is an email workflow platform that allows users to track, manage and action emails in “high-volume group inboxes”.

CEO Liza Russell highlighted how the company contributes to successful remote working for clients: “With the majority of employees across the UK still working from home, it is now more vital than ever that teams can communicate effortlessly, even when not sitting beside each other.

“Our YUDOmail platform takes some of the stress out of working remotely and helps teams to carry out their work efficiently and support each other.”

Russell added that new hires at the tech hub in Belfast will develop Inbotiqa’s machine learning capabilities, playing a “key role” in helping the company grow.

The hub, she said, will “support tech resources across the globe”, helping the firm provide a “follow-the-sun 24/7 service” to clients.

Northern Ireland’s “culture and diversity”, particularly in its technology sector, are what sold the region as an ideal location for expansion, Russell said: “A Northern Ireland base will be a huge asset as we grow globally.”

Invest NI is supporting Inbotiqa’s expansion into Belfast through an £84,000 investment. Its CEO, Kevin Holland, said that once all of the hub’s positions are filled, it will generate more than £700,000 for the region in additional annual salaries.

Inbotiqa has said that recruitment and onboarding will be carried out remotely, and three positions have already been filled. These employees are currently working from home, as will new joiners.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

Fashion-tech firm Bezzu announces expansion plans and new jobs in Dublin
AquaQ Analytics creates more than 120 new jobs in Belfast
Chicago-based tech firm George Jon to create 20 new jobs in Dublin
Fivetran plans new jobs for Dublin after $100m funding and unicorn status
